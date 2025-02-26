'Southern states must not be...': KTR backs Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on delimitation issue

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has thrown his weight behind Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, opposing the delimitation process that could reduce parliamentary representation for South Indian states. Calling it unfair to states that have implemented family planning measures, KTR said, “I totally agree with Thiru Stalin and strongly support him on this. You cannot penalise the southern states for religiously implementing family planning when the nation needed it the most.”

Related Articles

KTR argued that delimitation should not be based solely on population but should consider fiscal contributions to the nation. He pointed out that Telangana, despite having only 2.8% of India’s population, contributes over 5.2% to the GDP. “None can ignore the contributions of Telangana and Southern states towards nation-building.”

I totally agree with Thiru Stalin and strongly support him on this. You cannot penalize the Southern states for religiously implementing family planning when the nation needed it the most



To execute delimitation without considering the efforts of the southern states is not in… https://t.co/IjG9wLL7Sv — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 26, 2025

The debate over delimitation escalated after Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warned that the state could lose eight Lok Sabha seats due to the population-based seat allocation formula. Stalin stressed that states that had successfully managed population growth and contributed significantly to national progress should not be penalised.

"Delimitation isn’t just about Tamil Nadu—it affects all of South India. A democratic process should not penalize states that have successfully managed population growth, led in development, and made significant contributions to national progress. We need a fair, transparent, and equitable approach that upholds true federalism," Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu CM has convened an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the issue, calling for a unified stance against any reduction in the state's parliamentary representation. Stalin also linked delimitation to key policy debates, including the three-language policy, central fund allocation, and NEET, stating that adequate representation in Parliament is crucial for Tamil Nadu to voice its concerns on these matters. “Because, in the name of delimitation, a sword is hanging over southern states,” he warned.

Amit Shah Rejects Stalin’s Claim

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has firmly rejected Stalin’s claim, stating that the Centre has no plans to reduce parliamentary seats for any southern state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear in the Lok Sabha that even after delimitation, the seats of none of the states of the south will be decreased," Shah said, addressing BJP workers in Tamil Nadu. He accused Stalin of spreading misinformation and attempting to divert attention from the DMK government’s failures.

Shah also criticised the March 5 all-party meeting, calling it unnecessary. “They are going to do a meeting on delimitation saying we won’t allow any injustice to the south,” he said, insisting that the fears surrounding seat reduction were baseless.

