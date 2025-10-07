'Space of dissent shrinking because...': India Today Group Editor-in-Chief Aroon Purie at FICCI FRAMES 2025

Aroon Purie, Founding Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group, on Tuesday, said that the dissent has been suppressed because of balance sheets and other financial considerations.

He said at the FICCI FRAMES 2025 summit: "The space for dissent is shrinking not because of jackbooted censorship but because of balance sheets and ad sales targets. And today, the problem has taken another form -- the advent of billionaire news channels."

Talking about the entry of large corporations in the industry, Purie said that news is not a business at all for them, but a tool of influence and access instead. "They have deep pockets and they're destroying the economic models of the news channels, which will be detrimental not just to profitability but also to good journalism."

The India Today Group Editor-in-Chief said that the independence of journalism is under a constant threat as the industry's survival depends almost entirely on advertising from corporations and governments. "We've all seen it -- the hand that gives can also give away," he said.

Furthermore, he said that the practice of carriage fees continues to strangle the broadcast news industry to this day and age. Purie also called out the government for regulating the prices of channels like essential commodities.

"The TRAI regulations controlling the price of channels are another hindrance to allowing market forces to play. It is beyond my understanding why the government treats the supply of cable TV as an essential commodity whose price they must regulate like wheat or rice."

Purie added that the broadcasting industry is in a shambles due to the government's lack of foresight and regressive policies. "I believe the role of the government should be to ensure a fair, level-playing field, not to regulate but to facilitate."

He mentioned that news is, by and large, cheap or free for the consumer, and the publisher or broadcaster gets little for what the consumer pays. He further stated that regulations are strangling the broadcasting industry, which creates over 1.7 million jobs.

"Major newspapers have relied on what I call 'raddi economics', i.e., pricing of the paper is so low that at the end of the week, you get more for it than you paid for it when the raddiwala comes to collect it. So, not only is it free, but you make a profit," he said.

He added that once a newspaper enters your home, you are unlikely to discontinue it. The India Today Group's Founding Chairman said that the newspaper is the only product that will never go out of production, even if the consumer stops consuming it.

In terms of volume, India is the "undisputed global king" of news media, with over 1 lakh registered publications, 900 permitted satellite channels, of which 375 are 24x7 news channels.

Furthermore, Aroon Purie said that in his 50 years of being in the media industry, he has learnt that disruption never ends and it is the only constant.

He said that each wave of disruption created a new opportunity, while intensifying audience attention and advertising revenue. "Beneath all the technological disruption lies a deeper, structural problem in the business model of news."