'Habibi come to Dubai': UAE launches Golden Visa for content writers, podcasters, video producers  

Hear out! Here’s a Golden chance for all the enthusiastic content creators, podcasters, video producers to live the ultra-luxurious life. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its Golden Visa programme to include digital content creators through a new initiative called Creators HQ in Dubai.

Dubai has introduced a new initiative designed to offer significant benefits to content creators in the emirate. The Creators HQ will assist influencers with relocation, provide access to hundreds of specialized workshops, and even offer support for obtaining the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

Related Articles

This groundbreaking initiative, located at Emirates Towers, aims to attract 10,000 influencers to the UAE in the coming years. The Creators HQ is designed to support digital content creators with services such as UAE Golden Visa applications, relocation assistance, and business setup facilitation.

It aims to enhance their global reach while providing access to Dubai’s tax-free regime and a high-quality lifestyle.

The hub will host 300 events and workshops annually, catering to the growing demands of the global creator economy. Members will have access to valuable resources, including Golden Visa application support, company registration, and other business-related services.

The UAE Golden Visa allows individuals to live in the UAE for five to 10 years without the need for visa renewal or a national sponsor, encouraging long-term residency for creators.

Dubai’s plan is to nurture young influencers by offering mentorship, funding, and specialised workshops on topics like branding, video production, storytelling, audience engagement, monetisation and securing sponsorships.

The initiative has received backing from over 15 influential names in digital content, including Meta, TikTok, X, Spotter, Creator Now, Tube Filter, Epidemic Sound, and the New Media Academy.

The Creators HQ was officially launched during the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, held from January 11 to 13, under the theme "Content for Good." The summit gathered over 15,000 content creators, 420+ speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts, marking a major milestone for the content creation industry.

The initiative is part of the AED 150 million Content Creators Support Fund, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. The fund, introduced at the 2024 1 Billion Followers Summit, is aimed at supporting creators, innovators, and creative initiatives to fuel the growth of the digital content sector.