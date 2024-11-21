Space, seas should be subjects of universal cooperation not conflict: PM Narendra Modi to Guyana Parliament 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the mantra of “Democracy First, Humanity First” for the global good, said that space and seas should be areas of “universal cooperation”, rather than conflict.

Addressing a special session of the Parliament of Guyana on November 21, Modi also reiterated that India has “never advanced with selfish or expansionist motives” and has always refrained from pursuing any intentions of resource seizure.

Modi, who is on the final leg of his three-nation tour, became the first Indian head of state to visit Guyana in over 50 years.

“For the world to progress, the guiding principle should be ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’. The essence of democracy encourages inclusive development, ensuring no one is left behind. Humanity First should drive our decisions, and when this principle guides us, the outcomes benefit all of humanity,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that "”it is time for the awakening of the Global South” and called for its members to unite in building a new global order.

“This is not a time for conflict,” he said. “It is a time to recognize and address the root causes of conflict.”

Modi expressed his belief that space and seas should foster universal cooperation instead of division.

Reflecting on India-Guyana relations, Modi described them as rooted in “mitti” (soil), acknowledging the deep cultural bonds that have flourished over more than 150 years.

He affirmed, “Bharat believes every nation matters” and stressed that India views island nations not as small states, but as vast oceanic nations.

In line with the spirit of ‘Democracy First, Humanity First,’ Modi underscored India’s commitment as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ (world family), acting as a first responder in times of crisis.

(With inputs from PTI)