Indian equity benchmark indices saw some profit booking and settled lower on Thursday as the ceasefire optimism faded and crude oil prices rose, adding inflation fears in the Indian markets. Traders shall be looking at Q4 earnings soon. The BSE Sensex tanked 931.25 points, or 1.20 per cent, to close at 76,631.65, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 222.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, to end at 23,775.10 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Vedanta, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, Astral and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Mondays' trading session:



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles | Buy | Target Price: Rs 340-344 | Stop Loss: Rs 322

Tata Motors PV is showing signs of a short-term bottom formation after a sharp correction. The recent bounce from the Rs 300-320 zone indicates strong demand, supported by improving volumes. Price has started forming higher lows on the daily chart, suggesting early trend reversal. Immediate resistance is placed around Rs 350-360, and a breakout above this zone can trigger further upside towards Rs 380-400. Momentum indicators are also stabilizing, adding confidence to the recovery move. Overall, risk reward is favorable for a short-term bounce play. Clients are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 340-344 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 374-380 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 322 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.



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Astral | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,800-1,860 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,590

Astral Ltd is witnessing a strong rebound after testing its key support zone near Rs 1,550. The recent bullish candles with volume expansion indicate renewed buying interest. Price is attempting to reclaim short-term resistance levels, and sustained move above Rs 1,650 can open upside towards Rs 1,720-1,770. Structure remains positive with higher lows intact. This looks like a pullback within a broader uptrend rather than a reversal. As long as the stock holds above support, the bias remains positive for gradual upside in the near term. Clients are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 1,620-1,640 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 1,800-1,860 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 1,590 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.



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Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 810-830 | Stop Loss: Rs 700

Vedanta Ltd is approaching a crucial breakout zone after forming a higher low structure within an ascending channel. It has shown strong recovery from lower levels and is now nearing resistance around 750. A decisive breakout above this level can lead to momentum expansion towards Rs 780-800. Volume trends are supportive and price action indicates accumulation at lower levels. The overall trend remains positive as long as it holds above Rs 700. Risk reward remains attractive for a continuation of the uptrend. Clients are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 745-755 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 810-830 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 700 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.



Punjab National Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 120-124 | Stop Loss: Rs 105

PNB is attempting a recovery after a sharp decline, with price bouncing from the Rs 100 support zone. The formation of higher lows in recent sessions suggests stabilization. However, the stock is still trading below key resistance near Rs 115-118, which needs to be crossed for sustained upside. A breakout above this zone can push the stock towards Rs 125-130. Momentum indicators are gradually improving, indicating potential for further recovery. This is an early recovery play and confirmation will come only after resistance breakout. Clients are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 111-113, with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 120-125 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 105 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.