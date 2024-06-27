Spanning 2,000 acres, Tamil Nadu lays out plan for a new international airport in Hosur

In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to build a new international airport in Hosur.

Spanning 2,000 acres, the airport will have a passenger capacity of 30 million per year, making it a major infrastructure project for the region.

Chief Minister M K Stalin made the announcement in the Assembly today, emphasizing the need to enhance connectivity and support the numerous manufacturing and industrial units in and around Hosur. The decision aligns with Tamil Nadu's broader strategy to attract investments and create jobs.

The announcement comes shortly after Karnataka began scouting for land for a second airport in Bengaluru, likely to be built on Tumakuru Road.



Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa highlighted the economic benefits of the new airport, citing Hosur’s strategic proximity to Bengaluru and Chennai. "The announcement of the new airport in Hosur is a monumental step forward for the region. This project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighboring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru," said Rajaa.

Rajaa also pointed out that Hosur's excellent weather conditions would foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, driving growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He noted that Hosur is well-connected to export-import (EXIM) gateways and major business hubs and industrial clusters, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, and Coimbatore.

Hosur has emerged as a nucleus for auto and EV manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, logistics, electronics, and is developing into an IT hub with a planned IT park. Prominent companies such as Tata Electronics, TVS, Ashok Leyland, Titan, and Rolls-Royce (IAMPL) have established significant operations in the area.