Noida airport delays commercial flight operations to end of April 2025

Noida airport pushed the deadline for the commencement of commercial flight operations to end of April 2025, instead of December 2024. The airport said in a statement that the construction work is at an advanced stage.

“Construction and development work at Noida International Airport is at an advanced stage and we continue to pass important milestones on the road to operational readiness. This is a large and complex project, and the next few weeks of construction activities are crucial. Work on the runway, the passenger terminal and the control tower, is well advanced. Recently, the concessions for ground handling, the operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts were awarded. In addition, agreements have been signed with several airlines for flight connections from Noida International Airport,” it stated.

Related Articles

“In view of the current construction status, we expect to begin commercial operations by end of April 2025,” it said, adding that it is working along Tata Projects Limited to establish the second airport in the National Capital Region.

The Noida airport at Jewar, will open with one runway and one terminal and handle a capacity of 12 million passengers, with the potential to expand and develop further. It is also set to become the first airport in India to achieve net zero emissions status.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) that was established for the development, construction and operation of the greenfield Noida airport is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The concession period for Noida airport commenced on October 1, 2021 and will run for 40 years.

YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann had said earlier this year in January that the Noida airport is set to start commercial operations by year-end.