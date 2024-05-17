Spice saga: UK applies 'extra control measures' on all Indian imports amid contamination reports

The UK’s Food Standards Agency has applied extra control measures on all spice imports from India. The country became the first to ramp up scrutiny of all Indian spices after contamination allegations against two brands sparked concerns among global food regulators, Reuters reported.

In the most stringent crackdown so far impacting all Indian spices, the FSA said that considering the concerns it has “applied extra control measures for pesticide residues in spices from India which includes ethylene oxide”.

The agency did not elaborate on the exact steps it is taking.

“The use of ethylene oxide is not allowed here and maximum residue levels are in place for herbs and spices,” James Cooper, Deputy Director of Food Policy at the FSA, was quoted by Reuters.

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) is typically used overseas to control the presence of pathogens such as salmonella. However, the use of ETO is not permitted in the UK, with maximum residue levels in place for commodities including herbs and spices.

The FSA said it had already been issuing early warning alerts for ETO in various spices from India since before January 2023. This is via its monthly imports EWS notifications for enforcement officers at UK ports and local authorities.

This encourages enforcement officers to carry out surveillance sampling for ETO, which could then be used to justify amending UK official controls legislation, the watchdog notes.

Food businesses are required to ensure food is both safe and compliant, so if commodities are found to be above the maximum residue levels, food businesses must assess and take action, the FSA said.

“We review the controls that we apply to both imported High-Risk Food and Feed of Non-Animal Origin and Food not of animal origin on a regular basis to ensure consumers continue to have access to safe imported food and feed,” it added.

India is the biggest exporter, consumer and producer of spices in the world.

In 2022, Britain imported $128 million worth of spices, with India accounting for almost $23 million, data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity website shows.

MDH and Everest export their products to many regions including the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Australia.

Indian regulators have also conducted testing of all spice products and inspected samples of MDH and Everest products, though no results have been made public so far.

Hong Kong last month suspended sales of three spice blends produced by MDH and one by Everest, saying they contained high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide.

Singapore also ordered a recall of the Everest mix, and New Zealand, the United States, India and Australia have since said they are looking into issues related to the two brands.

MDH and Everest, opens new tab - two of India's most popular brands - have said their products are safe for consumption.