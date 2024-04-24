Spices row: Govt seeks details from Hong Kong, Singapore authorities over MDH, Everest masala ban

The Indian government has reportedly sought details from Hong Kong and Singapore food safety regulators after they banned certain spices exported by Indian spice brands MDH and Everest. The commerce ministry has also asked the Indian embassies in both Singapore and Hong Kong to send a detailed report.

The government has also sought details from the companies, MDH and Everest. The Spices Board of India is reportedly ascertaining the cause of the ban. However, the root cause of the rejection and corrective actions will be determined along with the exporters concerned, a commerce ministry official said.

MDH and Everest, two very popular firms in India, world’s largest consumer of spices, have been banned in Singapore and Hong Kong for allegedly containing pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits.

The official said that the ministry has sought technical details, analytical reports and the details of the exporters whose consignments have been rejected from the embassies at Singapore and Hong Kong. The ministry has also sought details rom Singapore Food Agency and Centre for Food Safety, and Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, Hong Kong.

An industry consultation is scheduled to discuss the issue of mandatory testing of ethylene oxide in spice shipments to Singapore and Hong Kong.

While the food safety regulator of Hong Kong has asked consumers not to buy these products and traders not to sell, the Singapore Food Agency has directed a recall of the products.

In 2022-23 fiscal, the country exported spices worth nearly Rs 32,000 crore. Chilli, cumin, spice oil and oleoresins, turmeric, curry powder and cardamom are major spices exported.