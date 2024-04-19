Singapore initiates recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala over 'excess pesticide content'

Everest's Fish Curry Masala, a popular product in India, has come under the scanner in Singapore with authorities initiating a recall of the product over alleged presence of a pesticide exceeding permissible limits.

In a notification issued on April 19, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that it has directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte Ltd, to recall the products. The recall is ongoing, it added.

Singapore does not allow use of ethylene oxide in spices. It can be only used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination. Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices.

The authority said that although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, any long-term exposure may lead to health issues. Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible.

The regulatory body advised consumers who have purchased the implicated products not to consume it. "Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," it said in the notification.