Sports YouTuber Angry Rantman dies at 27 after experiencing multiple organ failure; Soccer world mourns

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, known as Angry Rantman, passed away at 27 on Wednesday. He gained popularity for his distinctive commentary on sports like football and cricket. Saha was admitted to Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru for serious health issues and underwent open heart surgery. Unfortunately, he experienced multiple organ failure and was placed on life support. His condition deteriorated over the following days, as reported on social media accounts.

"With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST," a post on Saha's social media handles read. "He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time. 17.04.2024 Saha Family"

On Sunday, Saha's father, Soumyadeep, provided a health update: "He is in critical condition and relies on life-saving support. Please pray for his speedy recovery."

Saha, a devoted Chelsea fan, gained fame with his viral 'no passion, no vision' rant on the Premier League club in 2017. His commentary videos on sports, known for their minimalistic setting, logical analysis, and passionate vocal tone, further solidified his popularity.

Saha's passing was mourned by numerous fan clubs and football clubs.

"The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace. #WeAreBFC #ForeverBlue," Bengaluru FC posted on X.

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of the most enthusiastic and passionate voices in Indian football. We will dearly miss his memorable rants and love for the beautiful game." posted Kerala Blasters.

"Thank you for everything, Angry Rantman - may your soul rest in peace! A true sports fan like no other. #AngryRantman #RIP #BharatArmy," Bharat Army, Indian cricket team's biggest fan club, posted.

Abhradeep, who gained fame in 2017, also shared commentary on films and cricket. With nearly 500k subscribers on YouTube, he had a significant following.