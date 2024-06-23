Sri Harmandir Sahib: Police case filed against Instagram influencer for doing yoga in Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has lodged a police complaint against an Instagram influencer for performing yoga at Sri Darbar Sahib, commonly known as the Golden Temple in Amritsar, igniting a wave of outrage within the Sikh community.

In response to this incident, the SGPC has also taken disciplinary action against three 'sewadars' (employees) for neglecting their duties. These employees allowed the woman to perform yoga in the Parikrama, the marble walkway where pilgrims offer prayers, on June 21, International Day of Yoga.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the act, emphasizing that some individuals blatantly disregard the sanctity of this revered site, causing deep hurt to Sikh sentiments. He urged the 'sangat' (community) to uphold the respect of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, which holds immense significance for Sikhs and attracts pilgrims of all faiths from around the world.

An inquiry committee, set up by the SGPC, interrogated the 'sewadars' for their lapse in duty. The influencer, identified as Archana Makwana, issued a public apology after photos of her yoga session went viral, expressing her regret over the incident.

Golden Temple General Manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera revealed that Makwana had posted the photos on social media. CCTV footage confirmed she performed yoga at 7:04 a.m. after entering the premises at 6:57 a.m., spending nearly an hour in the Parikrama without offering prayers.

The SGPC, often referred to as the 'Mini Parliament' of the Sikh religion, continues to uphold the sacredness of its holy sites.

Who is Archana Makwana?

Archana Makwana is a practitioner of yoga. She came to Delhi on June 21, observed as International Yoga Day, to receive an award and also performed asanas on the premises of the Golden Temple.

