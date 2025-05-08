Srinagar airport on high alert as India-Pakistan tensions flare up, drone threat flagged

The Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on high alert as India-Pakistan tensions continue to escalate. Intelligence inputs have warned of a possible drone strike targeting the airport, prompting authorities to activate air defence batteries in and around the area.

Security agencies are closely monitoring aerial movements in the region, and additional counter-drone measures have been deployed as a precaution. While there is no confirmation of an active attempt yet, officials are treating the alert with utmost seriousness due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing military standoff.

Passenger movement is currently being monitored with enhanced scrutiny, although commercial flight operations have not been disrupted at this stage.

Officials are urging citizens to remain calm but vigilant, as security forces remain on standby for any contingency.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Air Force has carried out a strike in Jammu, prompting immediate activation of India’s advanced air defence systems, including the high-end S-400 missile interceptors. The situation is currently live, with Indian security forces engaged in intercept operations across multiple zones.

Sources confirm that eight missiles launched from Pakistan targeting critical civilian and military locations—including Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and surrounding areas—were successfully intercepted by the S-400 air defence system. Electricity has been deliberately shut in Jammu to facilitate uninterrupted air defence engagement.



Power outages have now extended beyond Jammu to Amritsar, signalling the widening scope of India’s defensive countermeasures. Two drones were reportedly shot down near Jammu University

Heavy cross-border firing continues along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, with confirmed ceasefire violations in Samba where both artillery shelling and drone strikes have been reported. Simultaneously, multiple drone attacks have been detected across Udhampur, Akhnoor, Jammu, and Pathankot, with Indian air defence units actively engaging these aerial threats.

Air defence elements and surface-to-air missile (SAM) units are reported to be operational near key installations in Jammu airport, Pathankot, Akhnoor, and Samba. According to field reports, drone and projectile interception is underway in real-time as the threat envelope continues to evolve.