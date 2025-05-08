India downs Pakistani F-16, explosion reported in Jaisalmer amid escalating air skirmishes

In a major escalation along the India-Pakistan border, Indian air defence units have reportedly shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in the midst of a high-intensity aerial confrontation. The incident comes amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks originating from Pakistan, which have triggered massive countermeasures from India, including the deployment of its advanced S-400 missile systems.

An explosion was also reported in Jaisalmer late Thursday evening, raising concerns about the widening geographic spread of the conflict. While the cause of the blast is yet to be officially confirmed, local sources suggest it may be linked to hostile aerial activity in the region. Security agencies have been put on high alert.

Earlier, Indian forces successfully intercepted eight incoming missiles fired from Pakistan, aimed at key strategic and civilian sites in Jammu, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. One drone managed to strike near Jammu airport, while others were intercepted over Udhampur, Pathankot, and Akhnoor. Two more drones were shot down near Jammu University, as fighter jets scrambled to reinforce ground-based air defences.

Drone fire was also intercepted at the Pathankot Air Force Station, indicating that military infrastructure was a primary target. Simultaneously, heavy mortar shelling was reported in Tangdhar along the LoC, underlining the multi-front nature of Pakistan's offensive.

Power cuts were initiated in Jammu and Amritsar to support uninterrupted air defence operations. The BSF and Indian Army have sealed off a 100 km radius along the International Border and LoC, with confirmed reports of heavy Pakistani troop mobilisation.

The situation remains fluid, with high-level security protocols activated across northern India.