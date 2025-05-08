In a dramatic escalation along the India-Pakistan border, the Pakistani Air Force has carried out a strike in Jammu, prompting immediate activation of India’s advanced air defence systems, including the high-end S-400 missile interceptors. The situation is currently live, with Indian security forces engaged in intercept operations across multiple zones.

Sources confirm that eight missiles launched from Pakistan targeting critical civilian and military locations—including Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and surrounding areas—were successfully intercepted by the S-400 air defence system. Electricity has been deliberately shut in Jammu to facilitate uninterrupted air defence engagement.



Power outages have now extended beyond Jammu to Amritsar, signalling the widening scope of India’s defensive countermeasures. Two drones were reportedly shot down near Jammu University

Heavy cross-border firing continues along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, with confirmed ceasefire violations in Samba where both artillery shelling and drone strikes have been reported. Simultaneously, multiple drone attacks have been detected across Udhampur, Akhnoor, Jammu, and Pathankot, with Indian air defence units actively engaging these aerial threats.

Air defence elements and surface-to-air missile (SAM) units are reported to be operational near key installations in Jammu airport, Pathankot, Akhnoor, and Samba. According to field reports, drone and projectile interception is underway in real-time as the threat envelope continues to evolve.

In anticipation of further escalation, both the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) have closed off areas within a 100 km radius of the India-Pakistan border. Heavy deployment of Pakistani forces has been observed on the opposite side of the border, indicating potential follow-up action.

This is an unfolding military situation with wide strategic implications. Authorities have heightened security across northwestern India as tensions along the western frontier escalate rapidly.