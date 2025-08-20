Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the new bills aiming to remove the Prime Minister or state chief ministers after 30 days in custody on serious charges were undemocratic.

Rahul Gandhi, dressed in a black T-shirt as a mark of protest, accused the government of taking India “back to a time when rulers could dismiss anyone at will.” He warned that the bills could be misused to target political rivals and oust elected leaders unfairly.

Advertisement

Calling it an attempt to “silence the opposition, not deliver justice,” Gandhi said the battle today is “between those defending the Constitution and those trying to undermine it.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday tabled the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, prompting sharp protests from the opposition.

According to the draft tabled in the Parliament, the Prime Minister, a Chief Minister, or any minister held in custody for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years in jail will automatically lose their post on the 31st day. They can, however, be reappointed once released.

Opposition leaders called the bills “harsh and dangerous,” warning they could be misused to destabilise opposition-ruled states by targeting ministers and chief ministers through arrests.

Advertisement

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also rejected the bills, arguing they undermine the Constitution. Pointing to Amit Shah’s own arrest during his time in Gujarat, he asked, “Did he resign then?”

The government has defended the move, saying it is meant to prevent controversies like those involving former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Tamil Nadu minister V. Senthil Balaji, who continued to hold office while in jail.