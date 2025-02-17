‘Stop assuming China is enemy...’: Sam Pitroda kicks off political storm, BJP calls Congress pro-Beijing

Congress’s overseas chief Sam Pitroda has ignited a political controversy by questioning India’s stance on China, arguing that it is unfair to assume hostility from the start.

“I don’t understand the threat from China. This issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront,” Pitroda told IANS when asked if Donald Trump and Narendra Modi could manage the challenge from Beijing.

He further stated, “Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one. It's unfair, not just to China, but to everyone.”

His remarks sparked sharp reactions from the BJP. Party spokesperson Tuhin Sinha took a swipe at him on X, writing, “Those who ceded away 40,000 square km of our land to China, still see no threat from the Dragon.”

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also accused the Congress of aligning with China. “Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, and George Soros work as China’s agents. The secret MoU of 2008, which took place between the Communist Party of China and the Congress Party, has not yet been disclosed by the Congress,” he said.

Bhandari also pointed to past incidents, stating, “At the time of Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was secretly meeting China’s ambassador… Sam Pitroda’s statement clarifies that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have a soft corner for China.”

Pitroda’s comments come as discussions around India-China relations remain tense. During Modi’s recent US visit, Trump acknowledged the ongoing border skirmishes and offered to mediate. “I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I’d love to help, because that should be stopped,” Trump said in a joint press conference with Modi.