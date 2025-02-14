‘Quite vicious’: Donald Trump weighs in on India-China border row, hints at US involvement

Amid discussions on global diplomacy and conflict, US President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone on US-China relations during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Reflecting on past tensions, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump acknowledged both challenges and the potential for renewed cooperation with China.

Responding to a question about China, President Trump expressed hope for improved ties, while candidly addressing the strain caused by the pandemic. “I think we're going to have a very good relationship with China. I got along with President Xi very well until COVID. That was a bridge too far. But until then, I got along with President Xi very, very well. We were very close, as leaders go,” he remarked.

Turning to India-China relations, Trump highlighted ongoing border tensions between the two neighbors. Acknowledging the gravity of the skirmishes, he offered to mediate if required. “I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I'd love to help, because that should be stopped,” he said.



However, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed India’s commitment to resolving such issues bilaterally.

On a broader geopolitical note, Trump suggested China’s potential role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “I don't want to be naive, but as leaders go, I think we were very close. And I think that China is a very important player in the world. I think they can help us get this war over with Ukraine and Russia,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic cooperation among major global powers.

Trump also addressed the issue of nuclear armament, shedding light on past discussions with President Xi. He revealed concerns over China’s growing nuclear capabilities. “He's building a very strong nuclear power. He's not very close to Russia or the United States right now, but he will be soon. I mean, he'll catch up over the period of four or five years,” Trump explained.

Looking ahead, Trump shared his plans to engage directly with Chinese and Russian leaders to explore avenues for de-escalation in military build-ups, particularly related to nuclear arms. “I'm going to meet with China and I'm going to meet with Russia, and we're going to see if we can de-escalate it, if we can bring it down. military, especially as it pertains to nuclear,” he concluded.