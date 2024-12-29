'Christian calendar year': All India Muslim Jamaat issues fatwa against New Year celebration

The National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, on Sunday announced the issuance of a fatwa discouraging Muslims from celebrating the New Year. The directive, released by the Chashme Darfta Bareilly, asserts that such celebrations are inconsistent with Islamic teachings and customs.

Speaking about the fatwa, Maulana Razvi stated, “The young men and women who celebrate New Year have been instructed that celebrating it is neither a matter of pride nor should it be congratulated. The New Year marks the beginning of the Christian calendar year, the English Year, and celebrating any non-religious practices is strictly prohibited for Muslims.”

The fatwa specifically calls upon Muslim youth to abstain from participating in New Year festivities, viewing such acts as contrary to the principles of Islam. It emphasizes that Muslims should avoid celebrations rooted in non-Islamic traditions and practices.

The announcement highlights the Jamaat’s stance on maintaining religious identity and discouraging the adoption of customs considered alien to Islamic values.