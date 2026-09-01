Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Kalyan Jewellers shares extend fall, slump 7% today; here's what is weighing on the stock

Kalyan Jewellers shares extend fall, slump 7% today; here's what is weighing on the stock

KALYANKJIL574.90(4.34%)

Despite the recent weakness, Kalyan Jewellers shares have gained 43.07 per cent over the past six months and 18.68 per cent so far this year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 1:03 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers shares extend fall, slump 7% today; here's what is weighing on the stockKalyan Jewellers reported a 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 349 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 264 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd fell sharply in Tuesday's trade, extending their decline for the third consecutive session. The stock dropped 6.78 per cent to hit a day's low of Rs 572.75 on BSE. It was last trading 6.49 per cent lower at Rs 574.55.

Despite the recent weakness, Kalyan Jewellers shares have gained 43.07 per cent over the past six months and 18.68 per cent so far this year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why the stock is falling

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the stock has come under selling pressure following concerns over gold demand.

"Kalyan Jewellers has come under strong selling pressure over the last three sessions. The fall is mainly driven by concerns over gold demand after Prime Minister Narendra Modi again urged consumers to exercise restraint in buying gold. The comments have raised worries about a possible slowdown in jewellery purchases, which could weigh on Kalyan Jewellers' sales and growth outlook," Singh stated.

He added that similar remarks had affected the stock in the past, making investors cautious. "The recent weakness remains sentiment-driven, and if selling pressure continues, the stock can decline towards Rs 550 level in the near term," Singh said.

Advertisement

From a technical perspective, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Kalyan Jewellers' stock is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 615. A daily close below the support of Rs 585 could trigger a fall towards Rs 541 in the near term."

Q1 earnings

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 349 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 264 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 46 per cent YoY to Rs 10,589 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 7,268 crore a year earlier.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had 524 showrooms across India and international markets. These included 354 Kalyan India stores, 38 Kalyan Middle East stores, two Kalyan USA stores, one Kalyan UK store and 129 Candere outlets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more