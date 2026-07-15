Stuck in Varanasi traffic? New ₹10,998 crore corridor promises faster journeys

Travel across Varanasi could soon become much faster. The Union Cabinet has approved a 43.2-km elevated corridor worth nearly ₹11,000 crore that is expected to cut journey time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from 40 minutes to just 20 minutes. Here's everything you need to know.

What has the Cabinet approved?

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The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a 43.218-km Link/Connector Corridor connecting NH-31 with the Varanasi Ring Road along the River Varuna.

How much will the project cost?

The project will be built at a total cost of ₹10,998.32 crore. It will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

What will be built?

The project includes a 4/6-lane mostly elevated corridor with flyovers, ramps, loops, service roads and the main carriageway.

How will it benefit commuters?

The biggest benefit is faster travel. The government says travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station will fall from around 40 minutes to 20 minutes, reducing journey time by nearly 50%.

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The corridor is also expected to:

Reduce traffic congestion in Varanasi

Improve road safety

Lower vehicle operating costs

Enable smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic

Which places will become easier to reach?

The new corridor will improve connectivity to:

Varanasi Ring Road

Varanasi Airport

Kashi Railway Station

Varanasi City Railway Station

Varanasi Junction

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Ramnagar Port

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University

Varanasi's ghats

Chandauli region

How will it help the economy?

The government says the project will improve access to the Chandauli Social Economic Zone, a key social node in Chandauli and six major logistics hubs. This is expected to make the transport of farm produce, industrial goods, construction materials and minerals faster and more efficient.

Why is this project important?

The corridor is part of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan and aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. Besides reducing traffic, it is expected to boost tourism, strengthen regional connectivity and support economic growth in eastern Uttar Pradesh.