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Stuck in Varanasi traffic? New ₹10,998 crore corridor promises faster journeys

Stuck in Varanasi traffic? New ₹10,998 crore corridor promises faster journeys

This development aims to ease congestion, enhance connectivity, and bolster economic growth in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 3:22 PM IST
Stuck in Varanasi traffic? New ₹10,998 crore corridor promises faster journeysTravel time between NH-31 to Varanasi to go down

Travel across Varanasi could soon become much faster. The Union Cabinet has approved a 43.2-km elevated corridor worth nearly ₹11,000 crore that is expected to cut journey time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from 40 minutes to just 20 minutes. Here's everything you need to know.

What has the Cabinet approved?

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The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a 43.218-km Link/Connector Corridor connecting NH-31 with the Varanasi Ring Road along the River Varuna.

How much will the project cost?

The project will be built at a total cost of ₹10,998.32 crore. It will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

What will be built?

The project includes a 4/6-lane mostly elevated corridor with flyovers, ramps, loops, service roads and the main carriageway.

How will it benefit commuters?

The biggest benefit is faster travel. The government says travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station will fall from around 40 minutes to 20 minutes, reducing journey time by nearly 50%.

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The corridor is also expected to:

  • Reduce traffic congestion in Varanasi
  • Improve road safety
  • Lower vehicle operating costs
  • Enable smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic

Which places will become easier to reach?

The new corridor will improve connectivity to:

  • Varanasi Ring Road
  • Varanasi Airport
  • Kashi Railway Station
  • Varanasi City Railway Station
  • Varanasi Junction
  • Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction
  • Ramnagar Port
  • Sampurnanand Sanskrit University
  • Varanasi's ghats
  • Chandauli region

How will it help the economy?

The government says the project will improve access to the Chandauli Social Economic Zone, a key social node in Chandauli and six major logistics hubs. This is expected to make the transport of farm produce, industrial goods, construction materials and minerals faster and more efficient.

Why is this project important?

The corridor is part of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan and aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. Besides reducing traffic, it is expected to boost tourism, strengthen regional connectivity and support economic growth in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 15, 2026 3:22 PM IST
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