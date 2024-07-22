Supreme Court demands IIT Delhi's opinion on NEET-UG question by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Monday asked IIT Delhi to share its opinion on the correct answer for one question in the NEET-UG exam by tomorrow.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reviewed petitions about problems with the NEET-UG exam held on May 5.

During the hearing, a lawyer for a petitioner who scored 711 marks questioned a confusing exam question. The petitioner said she didn't answer it, but the National Testing Agency gave full marks to students who chose either of two unclear options.

The petitioner, through her lawyer, said she skipped the question to avoid negative marking. However, the National Testing Agency gave full marks to 44 candidates who answered either of the two unclear options.

To this, the Chief Justice said, "The instructions are that go by the latest NCERT edition. Option 4 is the correct answer as per the latest NCERT edition. Then those who answered option 2 cannot be given full marks. There, I think they may have a point."

The Chief Justice asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta why the NTA gave marks to candidates who chose either of the two ambiguous options.

"Both were possible answers," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied.

When asked which NCERT edition students should follow, the Solicitor General said the new edition is correct. The Chief Justice then pointed out that awarding marks for the old edition's option contradicts this rule.

