Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order for survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque

Krishna Janmabhoomi temple: The Supreme Court has sought reply of Hindu outfit Bhagwan ShriKrishna Virajman and others on the plea of the mosque committee against the High Court order for survey of Shahi Idgah.

Krishna Janmabhoomi temple: The Supreme Court has stalled the survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah adjoining Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in UP's Mathura. The apex court also paused an Allahabad High Court order on appointing commissioner. 

The Supreme Court has sought reply of Hindu outfit Bhagwan ShriKrishna Virajman and others on the plea of the mosque committee against the High Court order for survey of Shahi Idgah.

On December 14, the court had allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. The Hindu side in the Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah case had appealed for constituting a commission for the survey, claiming the mosque holds signs suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once. 

The next Supreme Court hearing scheduled on January 23.

Published on: Jan 16, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
