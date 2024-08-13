Supriya Sule's big claim: 'Husband gets I-T notice every time I speak against...'

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday made a huge claim against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. The Baramati MP claimed that her husband Sadanand Sule got a notice from the Income Tax department after her Lok Sabha address on the budget.

Related Articles

She also said that the same issue is raised every time even though her husband has addressed it.

"It seems to have become a routine. Whenever I speak against the government in Parliament, my husband gets a notice from the income tax department. The same issue is raised each time, even though my husband has already addressed it," Sule said at a press conference.

The four-time MP from Maharashtra's Baramati said that she has asked her husband to compile data on these notices. Moreover, she claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that her phone and WhatsApp have been hacked.

She mentioned that she received a message from a known contact and upon opening it, her phone froze. Not only this, she also alleged that she was being blackmailed after hackers demanded $400 from her team.

The hackers reportedly sent her a message after her WhatsApp account was hacked. Supriya Sule also claimed that following this, her associate Aditi Nalawade's phone was also hacked. Hackers demanded Rs 10,000 from Nalawade, she noted.

The four-time MP explained that her team tried to keep the hackers engaged by agreeing to pay. Sule added that the hackers had even shared account details of a bank account for transferring money.

She also said that the government should take this matter seriously as it is a "matter of privacy." While urging the government to take this matter seriously, Sule also alleged that this could be some form of surveillance by the government.

Sule said: "With agencies like the income tax department, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its disposal, the government doesn't need an application to hack into the phones of political opponents. There could be some form of surveillance."