Surajkund Mela tragedy: Cop killed, 13 injured as joyride collapses in Faridabad

A police inspector was killed and at least 12 others were injured after a tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred around 6.15 pm when the joyride malfunctioned and one side of its supporting pillars gave way, causing the entire structure to tilt and crash to the ground. Several visitors were injured in the chaos that followed.

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Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who rushed to rescue those trapped when the ride began tilting, suffered critical injuries after being struck on the face and head by a part of the collapsing structure. He later succumbed to his injuries during the rescue operation.

Officials said a total of 13 people were injured in the incident and were rushed to nearby hospitals in ambulances. Their condition is currently under medical supervision.

Senior district officials, including Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha, the Managing Director of Tourism, and senior police officers, reached the spot soon after the incident. The area was barricaded to prevent further mishaps and ensure crowd control.

Confirming the details, Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha said, “At about 6.15 pm, an unfortunate incident occurred here. A joyride collapsed at Surajkund. In this incident, around 13 people were injured. They have been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. A Police Inspector was declared dead. He had tried to save people when the joyride began tilting. But a part of the joyride hit him in the face and head. Others are under treatment. Action will be taken against the joyride operator. FIR will be registered, and an investigation will be done.”

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A video recorded by an onlooker shows the ride operating at high speed moments before one side of the supporting pillars collapses. As the structure came crashing down, visitors can be heard screaming in panic.

Earlier in the day, another incident was reported at the fair when gate number two of the fairgrounds collapsed, injuring two people, including a child.

Reacting to the tragedy, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, he said, “I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost his life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals. The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families.”

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The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, one of India’s largest cultural and handicrafts festivals, is being held from January 31 to February 15. The fair showcases traditional handicrafts, handlooms, culture, and cuisine from across Indian states and several foreign countries. Egypt is the partner nation for this year’s edition and the event attracts lakhs of domestic and international visitors annually.