'Suspicious objects found in some schools': Delhi police warns of fake WhatsApp messages after schools receive bomb threats

After a series of bomb threats were issued to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR on May 1, the police have asked people to not believe in any of the fake WhatsApp messages and news that are being circulated.

“Some audio messages are being pushed on WhatsApp and other chat groups that some suspicious objects were found in some schools. These messages are false and have no truth in them. I request all to please convey further that these are false messages,” the police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Around 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region received bomb threats via emails on Wednesday. Several schools prompted an immediate evacuation of children after they had received the emails. These schools suspended all the exams and classes scheduled for the day.

As per the initial investigations by the police, the first email came from the @sawariim@mail.ru domain, which was reported to be associated with a Russian website.

However, the police reported the person who sent these emails may have bounced the email off a series of IDs to keep their own IP (internet protocol) address hidden. Other links to China and Pakistan's ISI were also reported.

According to the Delhi Police, the bomb threats were received by some known institutes in the capital city, some of them were Delhi Public School's (DPS) Dwarka and Vasant Kunj units, Mother Marry School in East Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar and DAV School in South West Delhi, among others. DPS Noida also received a similar bomb threat.

The school premises were evacuated, and the students were sent home immediately after receiving the threat.

Parents from across the city are now receiving messages from schools to come and pick up their wards as the schools seek to ensure the safety of their students.