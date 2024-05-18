Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar arrested. All the details

The Delhi Police have arrested CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case. Maliwal in her FIR had alleged that Kumar assaulted her when she visited Kejriwal's residence on Monday.

Kumar's lawyer, however, claimed he has not received any information yet from the police. "We've not received any information from the police yet. We've sent them an e-mail that we will cooperate in the investigation," Kumar's lawyer Karan Sharma told an agency.

The arrest comes hours after the Aam Admi Party posted a set of videos on its X account saying "This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations." The voice-over in the video released by the AAP accuses Maliwal of "staging a drama". BT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos released.



The voiceover on the video says "Swati Maliwal can be seen being taken out by the security staff of CM's residence and neither she is limping nor any head injuries can be seen. Her clothes are also not torn which she claimed in her complaint.

In the second video, which is of four days after the incident she can be seen staging a drama and she even started limping after the FIR got registered. A wheelchair is also brought for her. What kind of a game is this?"

Earlier, in her complaint Maliwal had alleged that Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

The Medico-Legal report from the Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre at AIIMS showed that Maliwal had bruises over her left leg and her right cheek.

The report stated that Swati Maliwal had a bruise of the size of 3x2 centimetre over the "proximal left leg dorsal aspect" and another bruise of the size of 2x2 centimetre over her "right cheek below her right eye".

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Saturday claimed that Maliwal filed the assault FIR against Kumar at the behest of the ruling BJP.

The AAP leader said that the former DCW chief was being used as a 'pawn' and was made to 'hatch this conspiracy' using an old Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case as leverage.