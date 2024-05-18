Bibhav Kumar files complaint against Swati Maliwal, urges ‘Her interactions with BJP leaders should be investigated’

Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Assistant to Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is accused for assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, lodged a formal complaint against Maliwal, accusing her of unauthorised entry, verbal abuse and threats, suggesting possible involvement of the BJP in the matter.

The complaint was filed with the Station House Officer of Civil Lines. It alleged that Maliwal forcefully and illegally entered the Chief Minister's residence despite objections from security personnel and staff. Kumar claimed that when asked to schedule an appointment with the Chief Minister, Maliwal responded by verbally abusing him and disregarding security protocols.

Describing the incident, Kumar stated in the complaint that she began yelling, hurling abuses, and challenging the authority of security personnel. He further asserted that her intentions seemed suspicious and aimed at causing harm to the Chief Minister.

Allegedly, Maliwal also made threats against Mr. Kumar, stating, "I will make sure you face consequences; I will ensure you rot in jail for life." Security officials were eventually called to intervene, and Ms. Maliwal left the premises around 9:35 am after repeated requests.

Bibhav's complaint came in response to a video that was shared on May 17, where Maliwal could be seen screaming and abusing at the security guards inside Arvind Kejriwal's house. Swati Maliwal assault had later raised concerns about the potential tampering of CCTV cameras at CM'S residence.

He urged authorities to take legal action against Maliwal and requested an investigation into her potential connections with BJP leaders, hinting at political motivations behind the incident, particularly in light of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The complaint by Arvind Kejriwal's aide comes amidst a controversy surrounding Swati Maliwal's own complaint against Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence. Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR based on Maliwal's complaint, revealing disturbing details of the incident.

In her version of events, Maliwal claimed that Bibhav Kumar, the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary, physically assaulted her on May 13 at the Civil Lines residence. She stated that despite trying to meet the Chief Minister through various means, she was allegedly subjected to physical violence by Kumar.