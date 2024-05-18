Fresh video from CM's residence shows Swati Maliwal escorted out after alleged assault

A fresh video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has emerged in which she can be seen outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the alleged assault on her took place on May 13.

In the purported video, Maliwal can be seen being escorted out of Kejriwal’s residence by his security staff, NDTV reported. In the new CCTV footage, Maliwal is seen trying to free herself from a security personnel’s grip.

Business Today could not verify the authenticity and time stamp of the purported CCTV footage.

The incident occurred on May 13, the same day that the AAP MP alleged being assaulted by the CM’s aide Bibhav Kumar.

In her FIR, Maliwal alleged that she was kicked, punched and abused by Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s personal secretary, when she went to the CM’s residence. The 39-year-old also claimed that her clothes were torn, and she received severe injuries on her head and her leg during the assault.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP has raised concerns about the potential tampering of CCTV cameras at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

On May 17 evening, Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), took to X (formally Twitter) to express her apprehensions. She stated, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house," while tagging the Delhi Police in her post.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on May 17 alleged that Maliwal was sent to CM Kejriwal's house on May 13 by the BJP to trap him in a conspiracy. "To trap Kejriwal in a conspiracy, Swati was sent to Kejriwal's house by BJP; a dirty trick by BJP," she said.

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, who is accused of assaulting the AAP MP, lodged a formal complaint against Maliwal on May 18, accusing her of unauthorised entry, verbal abuse and threats, suggesting possible involvement of the BJP in the matter.

The complaint was filed with the Station House Officer of Civil Lines. It alleged that Maliwal forcefully and illegally entered the Chief Minister's residence despite objections from security personnel and staff. Kumar claimed that when asked to schedule an appointment with the Chief Minister, Maliwal responded by verbally abusing him and disregarding security protocols.