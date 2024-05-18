Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar seeks anticipatory bail, hearing to happen today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, accused in the Swati Maliwal assault case, has sought anticipatory bail after being taken into custody by Delhi Police on Saturday. The plea will be heard today by Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Anuj Tyagi at Tis Hazari court.

Delhi Police picked up Kumar from the chief minister's residence and was taken to the police station for interrogation.

Kumar was arrested post a string of allegations and counter-allegations involving Swati Maliwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership. Maliwal had accused Kumar of physically assaulting her during an altercation at the Chief Minister's residence.

On Friday, a couple of videos from the chief minister's residence from the day of the incident surfaced on social media, one showed Maliwal having an argument with security personnel, while the other showed her walking out of the CM's residence in the Civil Lines.

According to medical report revealed by AIIMS, Maliwal had suffered from bruises over her left leg dorsal and right cheek.

According to her medico-legal certificate (MLC) from AIIMS, Maliwal has "bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm".

However, Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday countered Swati Maliwal's claims, suggesting that this is done by BJP to score some brownie points. She also mentioned that if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hadn't been busy when Maliwal visited him, she might have accused him instead of Bibhav Kumar. Atishi also pointed out Maliwal's pending corruption charges in an illegal recruitment case, hinting at a BJP-led conspiracy.

Additionally, the AAP leader urged Delhi Police to register a case based on Bibhav Kumar's complaint.