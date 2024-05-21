Swati Maliwal case: Delhi Police forms SIT to probe assault allegations against Bibhav Kumar

Swati Maliwal case: The Delhi Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP’s accusation of assault against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar. The SIT is being headed by North Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Anjitha Chepyala, who has been handling the investigation.

According to a report in news agency ANI, three Inspector-rank officers are also part of the SIT, as well as the officers of the Civil Lines police station, where the case was registered. The SIT will submit its report to senior officials after the investigation wraps up.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have taken both Bibhav Kumar and Swati Maliwal to the Kejriwal’s residence where the alleged assault took place. The police’s aim is to etch out the sequence of events on the morning of May 13.

The police are analysing the sequence of events narrated by both of them. Delhi Police also paid a visit to Bibhav Kumar’s residence.

The Delhi Police also wants to retrieve Bibhav Kumar’s mobile data as the want to secure a fresh lead. They are also trying to find out whether the CCTV footage has been tampered, as accused by Swati Maliwal.

The CCTV footage from Kejriwal’s residence was seized on Sunday evening by the police, who are trying to retrieve the blank portion of the footage.

Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested for the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, was produced before the Tis Hazari Court, which remanded him to police custody for five days.

According to Maliwal, Kumar slapped her “at least seven to eight times”, dragged her and kicked her in the chest, stomach and pelvis area. Bibhav Kumar’s counter-complaint claimed that Maliwal entered the CM’s residence without approval and verbally abused him.