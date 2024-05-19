'If Manish Sisodia was here, then this would not...': Swati Maliwal targets AAP over protest march

Hours after Delhi Police said that Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's former PA, had formatted his mobile in Mumbai, Swati Maliwal targeted Aam Aadmi Party for protest march to save an accused of her assault who deleted CCTV footage and tried to remove data from his phone. While expressing her disappointment with the current scheme of things, she said that nationwide protests erupted during the Nirbhaya case in 2012, which was for a good cause.

Taking to X, she wrote in Hindi, "At one time, we all took to the streets to seek justice for Nirbhaya. Today, 12 years later, we are out on the streets to save an accused who deleted CCTV footage and formatted his phone?"

She also pointed out that if Manish Sisodia, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister was here, this incident would never have happened with her.

काश इतना ज़ोर मनीष सिसोदिया जी के लिए लगाया होता। वो यहाँ होते तो शायद मेरे साथ इतना बुरा नहीं होता!

Sisodia, a top leader in AAP, has been in jail for over a year due to a money laundering case related to Delhi's cancelled liquor policy.

"I wish they had tried so hard for Manish Sisodia. If he was here, maybe something so bad would not have happened to me," she said.

Delhi Police on Sunday revealed that Bibhav Kumar, the former personal secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the main suspect in an assault case, is likely to have tampered with CCTV footage from the Chief Minister's home to destroy evidence. They also mentioned that Kumar had formatted his phone. He has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Maliwal claims that Bibhav Kumar slapped and kicked her when she visited the Chief Minister's residence on May 13. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that Kumar had misbehaved with her and assured that Chief Minister Kejriwal will take strict action.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi alleged that BJP made Maliwal to hatch this conspiracy. "Anti-Corruption Bureau of the BJP has filed a case against Swati Maliwal regarding the illegal recruitment of contractual employees in DCW. A charge sheet has been filed and the time of conviction is coming, we believe that Swati Maliwal is being included in the conspiracy by using this case," the AAP told media on Saturday.