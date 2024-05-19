Swati Maliwal case: Delhi Police seizes CCTV footage from Arvind Kejriwal's residence

The Delhi Police on Sunday seized the CCTV DVR from the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault case. The Delhi Police arrested Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on Saturday for allegedly assaulting Swati Maliwal.

#WATCH | AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police seized CCTV DVR from the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal



Delhi Police yesterday arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in this case.

The Delhi Police in its remand plea on Saturday said that a junior engineer in the chief minister's residence, after admitting that he did not have access to the place where the DVR (digital video record) and CCTV cameras were installed, provided a video of the dining room but it was later found to be blank at the time of the alleged incident.

The police in its remand paper submitted late Saturday evening alleged that the assault on Swati Maliwal was a "serious case" where the "brutal assault" could have turned "fatal". The city police said Bibhav did not cooperate with the cops and had been evasive in his replies. "This is a very serious case where a Member of Parliament, a public figure, has been brutally assaulted which could have been fatal. Despite specific questions, the accused has not cooperated in the investigation and has been evasive in his replies," said the remand paper.

The police further said that according to Bibhav, he had formatted his mobile in Mumbai on Friday and that his mobile phone was password protected. "Without the personal presence and assistance of the accused, as this instrument is password protected, the phone and its apps cannot be accessed. Also, he has to be taken to an expert to retrieve the mobile data and to ascertain the factum of formatting of the mobile phone of the accused, which is an important piece of evidence," the plea for remand said. It said that Kumar could threaten witnesses and tamper evidence as he was in a "position of command" and also had "access to the SOC".