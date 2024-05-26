Swati Maliwal gets death threats, blames YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for biased video

AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday claimed she's receiving rape and death threats amidst a dispute within her party over an alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar. She has further criticized YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for sharing a video that she says has fueled more threats.

"After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats. This got further exacerbated when YouTuber Dhruv Rathee posted a one-sided video against me," she tweeted on Sunday.

The AAP MP expressed disappointment in "independent journalists" like Dhruv Rathee for siding with AAP and victim-shaming her. She mentioned that this has led to severe abuse and threats against her.

"As far as the party leadership goes, it is very clear that they are trying to intimidate me into withdrawing my complaint. However, for Dhruv, I tried my best to reach out to him to tell him my version, but he ignored my calls and messages," Swati Maliwal's post on X said.

In a video uploaded on May 22, Dhruv Rathee, a popular YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers, attempted to clarify the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Dhruv Rathee shared excerpts from news articles where Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her. He highlighted that CCTV footage later revealed Maliwal behaving rudely and using offensive language with security staff at the Chief Minister's residence. Rathee also pointed out inconsistencies, such as Maliwal limping after the alleged assault, despite CCTV footage showing her walking without difficulty afterward.

"Who is speaking the truth here? We have both videos available publicly," the YouTuber said in the video.

Rathee also urged "BJP-controlled institutions" to swiftly act, citing Bibhav Kumar's arrest. In response, Maliwal shared certain "facts" on her social media that Rathee allegedly omitted in the video.

"1. Party took a U-turn on its stand after accepting the incident has happened, 2. â MLC report that reveals injuries due to the assault, 3. â Selected part of the video was released and then phone of the accused was formatted? 4. â The accused was arrested from the crime scene (CM house). Why was he allowed to enter the place again? For tampering of evidence? 5. How a woman who always stood for the right issues, even went to Manipur alone without security could be bought over by the BJP?" her post on the micro-blogging site read.

Maliwal added that the way AAP and its supporters have tried to "vilify and shame" her reflects their stance on women's issues.

"I am reporting these rape and death threats to Delhi Police. I hope they take strong action against the perpetrators. In any case, if something happens to me, we know who all instigated it," the AAP Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.

The AAP and BJP have clashed over the Swati Maliwal assault case, with AAP accusing the BJP of plotting the conspiracy. Many BJP leaders have criticized AAP over the issue.

Bibhav Kumar was remanded to four-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday (May 24) in relation to the alleged assault. He will remain in custody until May 28.