Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police to not question Arvind Kejriwal's parents today, Delhi CM reacts

The Delhi Police will not visit Arvind Kejriwal's official house or interrogate his parents on Thursday in connection with the alleged attack on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, according to Delhi Police sources.

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister expressed concerns on Wednesday over the Delhi Police's scheduled interrogation of his elderly and ailing parents in connection to the alleged assault involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

Kejriwal took to social media to announce the visit, underlining the distressing situation for him and his parents.

"Tomorrow Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and sick parents," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X.

The incident in question allegedly involves Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of physically assaulting Swati Maliwal within the Chief Minister's residence. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swiftly came to Kumar's defence, attributing the accusations to a BJP-led conspiracy against their party.

Following Kumar's arrest, reports suggest that apart from Kejriwal's parents, his wife Sunita Kejriwal may also face questioning in the ongoing investigation. Swati Maliwal has narrated the events before the authorities, implicating the Kejriwal family in the assault incident.

Atishi, a prominent AAP leader, criticised the actions of the Delhi Police and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the meddling in the situation. She emphasised the vulnerability of Kejriwal's aging parents and questioned the notion of their involvement in the alleged assault.

Arvind Kejriwal emerged from his silence on the matter, advocating for a thorough investigation to unravel the truth amidst conflicting narratives. However, Swati Maliwal dismissed Kejriwal's response, accusing him of orchestrating character attacks against her.

