Swati Maliwal amid assault row: 'I won't resign, told this is why my character is being assassinated'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she will not resign even if any power puts pressure on her. Maliwal, however, said that even if someone wanted her Rajya Sabha seat, she would have willingly quit it had the AAP asked me with respect.

In her FIR, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar slapped her 7-8 times and repeatedly kicked her in the chest and stomach when she went to the CM's official residence on May 13.

"If they needed my Rajya Sabha seat, they would have asked for it, I would have given my life, it is such a small thing. If you see my whole career, I have never seen any desire for any position. In 2006, I left my engineering job and joined this when nobody used to know us," Maliwal said in a tell-podcast with news agency ANI.

Maliwal further claimed that she will not resign as the Rajya Sabha MP come what may. She also said that she is the youngest woman Parliamentarian, while adding she will work hard and become an ideal.

"The way they have beaten me, Ab chaahe duniya ki koi bhi shakti lag jaye main resign nahi karungi (I will not resign now). I have been told this is the reason my character is being assassinated. I will not resign. I am the youngest woman Parliamentarian right now and I will work very hard and become an ideal," Maliwal said.

Furthermore, she claimed that her colleague and AAP leader Sanjay Singh visited her at her residence and agreed that she was assaulted. Maliwal also mentioned that Singh asked her not to submit a complaint as the party would take stringent action against Bibhav Kumar.

"I was asked not to submit a complaint as the party would take action against Bibhav Kumar, but the next day I saw him in Lucknow beside Arvind Kejriwal, then I decided to go ahead with filing a complaint," she said. She also said that Bibhav was called to the Chief Minister's residence.

“Arvind Kejriwal ke sabse bade raajdaar, sabse karibi aadmi iss waqt Bibhav Kumar hain. He is not an ordinary PA. If you see his house, his house is so luxurious, he has been given such a house, even no minister has got such a house in Delhi, so he is very influential and at present, he is a powerful man in the entire party and the entire party is afraid of him,” she said.