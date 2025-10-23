‘Talks progressing’: Piyush Goyal on India-US trade, as he leads outreach in Europe

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that discussions between India and the United States are progressing toward a “fair and equitable” trade agreement, as both sides continue to deepen economic engagement.

“We are in dialogue with the US. Our teams are engaged — recently, our Commerce Secretary visited the US and met his counterparts. Talks are progressing, and we hope to work towards a fair and equitable agreement in the near future,” Goyal told DD.

During his visit to Berlin, Goyal met German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, where he underscored India’s large talent pool and the government’s push for “Ease of Doing Business.”

He also participated in a roundtable with CEOs of German Mittelstand (SME) companies and Indian businesses, highlighting opportunities in innovation and sustainable manufacturing. Goyal encouraged closer collaboration between Indian and German firms to strengthen trade, investment, and industrial partnerships.

Delighted to engage in a Round Table discussion with CEOs of German Mittelstand (SME) companies & Indian businesses.



Highlighted the key opportunities India offers in innovation & sustainable manufacturing, and discussed ways for Indian & German companies to collaborate,… pic.twitter.com/8qWhiQAM8O — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 23, 2025

Goyal’s visit is part of India’s broader push to enhance its economic footprint in Europe and coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership in 2025, marking a significant milestone in bilateral ties.

The minister is also scheduled to meet Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Luxembourg, to discuss boosting bilateral trade, Luxembourg’s upcoming state visit to India, and key regional and international issues.

As part of his engagements, Goyal will hold one-on-one meetings with top executives from leading German companies, including Schaeffler Group, Renk Vehicle Mobility Solutions, Herrenknecht AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Enertrag SE, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.