'Tariffs on India are illegal': Top Democrat blasts Trump's 'idiot foreign policy'

Rep. Adam Smith, Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, has hit out at President Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, calling it a "disastrous policy" that risks pushing the U.S. into global isolation and undermining strategic alliances. In an interview with CNN, Smith explained that the policy is part of a larger trend of alienating key global partners at a time when America's influence is waning.

"U.S. global dominance has been fading for quite some time," Smith said, acknowledging that it was inevitable for the world to evolve and for emerging economies to grow stronger. However, he stressed that Trump's aggressive approach has made matters worse. "Trump is alienating the entire rest of the world precisely at the point when that rest of the world is getting stronger and is in a position to have other options."

The congressman expressed frustration over how the tariff was levied. According to Smith, the punitive 50% tariff on India was driven by a personal vendetta, not a coherent strategy. "Why did Trump put this 50% tariff on India? As near as we can tell, it's because Modi refused to give Trump credit for ending the India-Pakistan conflict a few months ago," Smith said, pointing to a situation where personal grievances led to a poor foreign policy decision.

"And while Pakistan wanted to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, Modi didn't play ball on that. So because Trump is personally affronted, we're alienating a crucial partner and a crucial ally. That's just idiot foreign policy. It's a huge problem for our country."

Smith's criticism extended beyond the specific India tariff. He noted the broader negative implications of Trump's "America First" policy, which he said often translates to "America alone." "We have alienated India, a crucial economic partner and also a crucial partner in battling against Russia and China," he added, emphasising that this approach has been detrimental to U.S. interests.

Smith's concerns were further amplified when he pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation. He argued that while India was slapped with a steep tariff due to its purchase of Russian oil, China – a major purchaser of Russian oil – did not face similar treatment. "Trump thinks that economic coercion is a way to force people to acquiesce to U.S. demands, but those countries have other options," Smith remarked, warning that these nations will likely pursue those options, ultimately sidelining the U.S.

The ranking member also addressed the potential long-term impact of such tariffs on the U.S. economy and global standing. "This is a disastrous policy, and it's going to have long-term consequences. And by the way, also, these tariffs, as several courts have ruled, are illegal. The president does not have the power to impose these tariffs." He added that the U.S. would be paying the price for this misguided approach for years to come.

In discussing the broader geopolitical landscape, Smith expressed his support for direct pressure on Russia but cautioned against punishing secondary nations like India. "Why don't you directly punish the country in question?" he asked, highlighting that India should not bear the brunt of policies designed to target Russia.