Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh return after 17 years set for massive roadshow with 50 lakh turnout

After nearly two decades in exile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman is set to land in Dhaka on December 25, a return that is already reshaping the country’s political landscape ahead of the general elections.

Rahman, the eldest son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is expected to lead a large roadshow from the airport to his Gulshan residence on arrival. The BNP has said it expects “50 lakh supporters” to turn out for the event. Authorities have tightened security across the capital to prevent any untoward incidents, as the city braces for the high-profile homecoming.

The timing of Rahman’s return has added political weight. According to the report, “all the cases have now finally been withdrawn” by the High Court, clearing the way for his re-entry into active politics just weeks before the polls.

The development was confirmed by Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government, during a phone call with US Special Envoy Sergio Gor. Yunus reiterated that general elections will be held on February 12, calling the vote essential for restoring democracy in the country.

Yunus also alleged that supporters of exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina were attempting to destabilise Bangladesh and disrupt the electoral process, but said the administration was prepared to handle any such challenges.

Rahman’s return comes amid heightened political tension nationwide. Recent weeks have seen the killing of activist Sharif Osman Hadi and the daylight shooting of another political leader in Khulna. Separately, the killing of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh has triggered protests in Dhaka, with demonstrators pointing to what they describe as a rise in targeted violence against minorities.

Rahman has lived in exile in London since 2008. He was arrested during the political turmoil of 2007 and released the following year, after which he travelled abroad with his family for medical treatment. Since then, he has remained largely in the UK while continuing to exert considerable influence within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

As Khaleda Zia’s eldest son, Rahman is widely seen as a key figure in shaping the BNP’s campaign strategy for the February elections. His return has generated intense interest within political and media circles, with party leaders viewing his presence as a potential boost to mobilisation and public momentum.

While his mother’s ongoing medical treatment at a Dhaka hospital is believed to be one factor behind the move, the timing is also seen as politically calculated. According to Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, Rahman has already applied for a travel pass through the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

(With inputs from Ashutosh Mishra)