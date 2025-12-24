Fresh violence in Dhaka: 1 killed in explosion day before Tarique Rahman's return

A man was killed in a crude bomb explosion in Dhaka on Wednesday evening, triggering fresh security concerns, the Dhaka Tribune reported. This comes just a day before the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman to Dhaka.

The city police said unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb from the Moghbazar flyover at around 7:10 pm. The device landed on the road below near the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command at the busy Moghbazar intersection. The blast struck 21-year-old Saiful Siam on the head, killing him on the spot.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The explosion occurred near the Assemblies of God (AG) Church in New Eskaton under the Hatirjheel Police Station area. Law enforcement agencies quickly cordoned off the site as senior police officials rushed to the scene and began an investigation. Security in Dhaka has already been heightened ahead of Rahman's visit.

Tarique Rahman, son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has been in exile for 15 years and is returning to Dhaka on Thursday, December 25. Rahman is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:55am on Thursday.

Ramna Division Deputy Police Commissioner Masud Alam told Jago News that a powerful cocktail bomb was thrown from the flyover. "The youth died on the spot after being hit by the explosive," he said, adding that senior police officials were present at the scene and an investigation was underway.

Advertisement

A roadside tea-stall owner, Faruk, who witnessed the incident, told Jago News that Siam had come to his stall for tea shortly before the blast. "I was preparing to wash cups when there was a sudden bang. Then I saw Siam had fallen to the ground. Blood was coming from his head, and his brains were scattered all around," he said.

Siam was an employee of Zahid Car Decoration, an automobile accessories shop in the Moghbazar area. He had reportedly gone out to buy snacks from a nearby shop when the explosion occurred.

(With inputs from Ashutosh Mishra)