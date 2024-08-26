Tata Group to hire 4,000 women technicians in Uttarakhand for precision manufacturing jobs 

The Tata Group is set to hire 4,000 women technicians from Uttarakhand for its components manufacturing and assembly facilities across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Its Chief Human Resource Officer Ranjan Bandopadhyay has written a letter to this effect to the state planning department.

The state’s planning department received a letter on August 26 from the Tata Group, indicating that the recruitment process in the state will soon commence under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) programs.

According to the letter, women candidates, who have completed class 10 or 12 are eligible for NAPS, while those with class 10, class 12, or ITI diplomas can apply for NATS. Successful candidates will be appointed as shop floor technicians, with responsibilities including operating sophisticated and automated equipment.

In addition to a fixed salary, the Tata Group will provide selected candidates with accommodation, food, and transportation. These technicians will be employed under the Apprenticeship Act of 1961 and will receive appointment letters based on their qualifications under the NAPS and NATS programs.