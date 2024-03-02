Teacher in dry state Bihar arrives drunk at school, declares holiday

In a shocking incident, a teacher in Bihar's Rohtas district reportedly arrived at school in a drunken state and declared a holiday, despite Bihar being a dry state with a liquor ban since 2016. The teacher, Ravi Shankar Bharti, was one of four teachers at the Upgraded Middle School, which has 185 students.

Bharti asked the students to go back home saying "today is holiday". Parents and villagers, surprised by the sudden holiday, discovered Bharti's condition and took him to the local police station.

Nauhatta Station House Officer Qyamuddin confirmed Bharti was drunk and was presented in court, where he was fined under Bihar's prohibition law that allows leniency for first-time offenders.

"The teacher was drunk when brought to the police station. We produced him in a local court on Thursday. The court released him after he paid a fine," Nauhatta SHO Qyamuddin was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Anand, father of a student told TOI that he was surprised when his daughter returned home only as the teacher announced a holiday. Anand said, quoting his daughter who studies in Class 2, "Bol diya ki class nahin lagega (She told there will be no class today)."

Block Education Officer Sachidanand Sah recommended Bharti's suspension due to the seriousness of the incident. "I have written to the higher authorities recommending departmental action and suspension of the school teacher. This is a very serious issue," Sah said.

The event highlights Bihar's strict alcohol prohibition, implemented in October 2016 following the Bihar High Court's intervention, as a measure to maintain public order and well-being.