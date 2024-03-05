Technological leap: In a first, BJP dubs PM Modi's speeches in 8 languages using AI

In yet another technological leap, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches in eight languages using artificial intelligence (AI). His speeches are available in Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Odia, and Malayalam.

This follows the PM using AI to translate his speeches live in Kashi Tamil Sangamam. This also comes just months before the general elections in the country, which are likely to be held in April-May. Prime Minister Modi is counted among the most tech-savvy politicians in the country, who use technology to widen his reach.

In December last year, the Prime Minister reached out to the attendees of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi with his speech being translated for the audience in real-time using artificial intelligence. "Those from Tamil Nadu, I request them to use your earphones (to listen to the speech) using AI technology for the first time," he said while addressing the event.

PM Modi expressed hope that artificial intelligence would make it easier for him to reach out to the people. "This was my first experience. In the future, I will use it and you will have to respond. Now, as usual, I speak in Hindi and AI will translate it to Tamil," he had said.

The Prime Minister has taken an initiative - Kashi Tamil Sangamam, whose objective is to revive the living bonds between Kashi and Tamil Nadu – two important centres of learning and culture in ancient India.

Addressing the event, he said, "Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from one home of Mahadev to His other home. Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from the place of Madurai Meenakshi to Kashi Vishalakshi’s place."

"So, the love and bond that exist in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi is different and unique. I am sure, the people of Kashi will leave no stone unturned in serving you all. When you leave, along with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, you will also take with you the taste, culture, and memories of Kashi," Modi said.