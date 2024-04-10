Telangana cab drivers launch 'No AC Campaign' amid rising temperatures

As the temperatures are rising with the fast-approaching summer season, the Telangana Gig and Platform Union (TGPWU) has announced a 'No AC Campaign'.

The campaign specifies how the cab drivers associated with the Uber and Ola apps are not able to turn on the air conditioners in their cars due to high fuel and maintenance costs.

Now, as the temperature in the Indian peninsular region is rising, with temperatures in Hyderabad as high as 43°C, the cost of running the cabs with AC switched on is somewhere around Rs 16- Rs 18 per kilometre, TGPWU campaign's statement stated.

the drivers have further complained that after deducting the commisions for Uber and Ola, they were able to earn only Rs 10 per kilometre. The drivers have also questioned how the algorithm was calculating these fares.

"If they require the AC to be switched on during rides, we request them to kindly offer us a tip to help us adequately meet the costs. We hope we are able to reach out to the government and platform companies to pay timely attention to the daily issues faced by drivers of all app-based taxis," the founder president of TGPWU told TOI.



