Sony India and Formula E announce exclusive media partnership

Formula E and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have joined forces in a new three-year media partnership. This collaboration will see all Formula E races broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, providing comprehensive coverage to fans in India and beyond.

Under the terms of the agreement, SPNI will air all races of the Championship's tenth season on Sony Sports Network channels on television. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to stream all practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and races live on SPNI's OTT platform, Sony LIV, enhancing accessibility to Formula E's thrilling action.

Sony Sports Network's coverage of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship commenced with the 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix earlier this year. The upcoming 2024 Misano E-Prix, scheduled for Saturday, April 13th, and Sunday, April 14th, will be broadcast live across Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels, as well as livestreamed on Sony LIV.

Furthermore, Sony Pictures Networks India will offer viewers exclusive insights into Formula E through the behind-the-scenes series, Unplugged, and will closely follow the journey of Jehan Daruvala, the promising talent driving for Maserati MSG Racing in his debut season.

This partnership underscores Sony Sports Network's commitment to bringing premier motorsports content to Indian audiences, with coverage extending not only across India but also to neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business, Head of Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, expressed excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to announce our multi-year partnership to broadcast all Formula E races live on Sony Sports Network. Formula E enjoys a loyal following among motorsports fans in India, and we expect it to grow further with the inclusion of rising star, Jehan Daruvala."

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer at Formula E, echoed this sentiment, highlighting India's importance as a growth market for the sport. "This partnership guarantees that Indian fans will enjoy unparalleled access to Formula E content," she remarked.

Jehan Daruvala, driver for Maserati MSG Racing, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "It is a dream come true to join Maserati MSG Racing, and I am committed to doing my very best for the team, the fans back home, and around the world."