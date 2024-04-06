Stay cool and hydrated: Union Health Ministry's heatwave guidelines in response to IMD alert

As temperatures soar and peak summer is around the corner, the Union Ministry of Health has taken proactive measures to address the potential risks posed by rising temperatures. The ministry has released a comprehensive set of guidelines to safeguard against heat-related illnesses.

In a statement issued on social media platform X on April 3, the ministry underscored the importance of preparedness in mitigating the impact of heat waves.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with stakeholders, emphasising the need for heightened awareness and effective management strategies to combat heat-related ailments during the upcoming summer season.

This initiative follows a recent alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heat waves and "extreme heat conditions" expected across the country from April to June. South Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa are among the states that are identified explicitly by the IMD for heightened vigilance.

Moreover, in the latest warnings, IMD released an alert for several south Indian states for the next two days. IMD post on X, "Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of #TamilNadu, Interior #Karnataka and #Telangana on 06th & 7th April, 2024."

To mitigate risks, the guidelines issued by the Union government advocate for preventive measures such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight, minimising outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and paying special attention to vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with compromised immunity.

In alignment with the central directives, Karnataka has also rolled out state-specific guidelines in response to the IMD's warning. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has advised citizens to prioritise hydration, refrain from consuming carbonated beverages, and seek medical assistance if experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, such as dizziness or elevated body temperature.

