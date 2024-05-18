Telugu TV actor Chandrakanth found dead days after co-star Pavitra's tragic demise

Chandrakanth, a Telugu TV serials actor, reportedly died by suicide on Friday at his Manikonda home. According to the police, Chandu took drastic measures when his family members weren't around.

He was found dead at his residence in Alkapur, Rangareddy District, Telangana. This incident follows closely after the recent tragic death of his 'Trinayani' co-star, Pavitra Jayaram, in an accident.

Reports indicate that Chandrakanth was found hanging at the same residence he shared with Telugu actress Pavitra Jayaram in Alkapur. The actor had been deeply impacted by Pavitra's untimely passing and was reportedly also a part of the accident that claimed her life.

Just days before his own demise, Chandrakanth had shared an emotional post about Pavitra that expressed his grief and longing. The post read, "Naannnaa ... pls hey wait for just 2days ra.." In an earlier interview, Chandrakanth had hinted at plans to formalise their relationship in the near future.

Pavitra Jayaram had tragically lost her life in a road accident on Sunday, May 12, in Hyderabad, when a bus collided with her car. At the time of the fatal incident, she was accompanied by her sister, Apeksha, driver Srikant and Chandrakanth himself.

Pavitra was a popular actor in the television industries of Telugu and Kannada. She was a part of popular projects such as 'Tillottama', 'Trinayani' and 'Bucchi Naidu Kandriga'.