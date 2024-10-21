Tension in MVA over 6-7 seats in Vidarbha; Seat-sharing expected to be finalised by tomorrow

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will finalise the 17 seats -- over which talks have stuck -- by tomorrow, Congress leader and Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar said on Monday. "By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats," he said, adding that there are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha, that too will be resolved.

"We are going to contest as Aghadi. Since there are 3 parties sharing 288 seats, it took a little time. Final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be made by tomorrow evening," he said while speaking to reporters.

Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday and held deliberations as seat-sharing talks had stalled. The differences among MVA allies escalated into a war of words between state Congress chief Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Following this, Uddhav Thackeray appealed to parties not to stretch matters to a breaking point.

Sharad Pawar on Sunday stayed put at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai where Congress leader Naseem Khan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Anil Parab, and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh called on him. Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra were in Delhi to attend the central election committee meeting, sources told PTI. "Talks among MVA allies are centred around 10 to 12 seats to decide which party can give a better candidate," they said.