‘Terrorists can’t be pushed in’: Army Chief rules out terror infiltration after drone sightings along LoC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said recent sightings of small drones along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir were “defensive” in nature and appeared to be aimed at probing the Indian Army’s preparedness, ruling out any immediate infiltration threat.

Addressing the Army’s annual press conference, the Army Chief said there were no gaps or laxities that could be exploited for terrorist infiltration. He added that Pakistan’s military leadership had been asked to control such drone intrusions.

“About six drones were seen on January 10, and two to three were sighted on January 11 and 12. These drones were very small, flying with their lights on and not at very high altitudes,” General Dwivedi said.

“I believe these were defensive drones, trying to see if any action was being taken against us. It is possible they were also checking for gaps or laxity in the Indian Army through which terrorists could be sent,” he added.

This marked the first official statement from India after suspected drone movements were observed in forward areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts. According to PTI, quoting security officials, the drones entered from the Pakistan side and returned after hovering briefly over Indian territory.

However, the Army Chief said such attempts had failed.

“They must have received a negative response. They would have seen that, as of today, there is no such place, no such gap from where terrorists can be pushed in,” he said.

General Dwivedi said the issue was raised during a Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level conversation on Monday, where it was conveyed that such drone activity was “unacceptable” and must be stopped.

On the broader security situation, the Army Chief said that since May 10, after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting nine terror outfits deep inside Pakistani territory, the situation along the Western Front and in Jammu and Kashmir remains “sensitive but firmly under control”.

He said there were clear indicators of positive change in Jammu and Kashmir, with terrorist recruitment in 2025 almost “non-existent”.

“In 2025, 31 terrorists were eliminated, of which 65 per cent were Pakistan origin, including the three perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack neutralised in Operation Mahadev. Active local terrorists are now in single digits,” he said.

“Terrorist recruitment is almost non-existent, with only 2 in 2025. Clear indicators of positive change in J&K include robust development activity, revival of tourism, and the peaceful Sri Amarnath Yatra, which saw more than 4 lakh pilgrims, exceeding the five-year average. The theme of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape,” the Army Chief added.

General Dwivedi said the situation along the Northern Front remains “stable but needs constant vigil”, with confidence-building measures and apex-level interactions contributing to gradual normalisation. He added that deployment along the Line of Actual Control remains “balanced and robust”, alongside ongoing infrastructure and capability development.

On Manipur and the Northeast

On the Northeast, the Army Chief said the situation in Manipur has seen “marked improvement” due to proactive government initiatives. He cited the peaceful conduct of the Durand Cup, the resumption of cultural festivals, and the renewal of suspension of operations with Kuki insurgent groups in September 2025 as key indicators of stability.

On humanitarian operations, General Dwivedi said the Army carried out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations across two neighbouring countries and 10 states, rescuing over 30,000 people. He added that the Army often acted as a first responder in border states, even before formal requests were received.

Referring to Myanmar, the Army Chief said a multi-agency security grid involving the Assam Rifles, the Army and the Home Ministry is working to insulate the Northeast from spillover effects, adding that engagement could improve following the successful conduct of phase two elections in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)