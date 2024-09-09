'The fear of the BJP vanished, it disappeared...': Rahul Gandhi trains guns at PM Modi, BJP, RSS in US trip

In his first international trip as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the Indian diaspora in Dallas, US, and claimed that the fear of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dissipated following the recent Lok Sabha election results. Speaking on Sunday, Gandhi further emphasized that the people of India have rejected attacks on the Constitution, religions, and states, and this realization has removed the aura of fear surrounding the ruling party.

"The fear of the BJP vanished, it disappeared," Gandhi stated. "Within minutes of the election results, nobody in India was scared of the BJP or the prime minister. These are huge achievements of the people of India who realized that we will not accept an attack on the Constitution, on religions, and on states."

According to Gandhi, a fundamental shift in the political landscape is underway, suggesting that the BJP’s dominance, which he claims was once rooted in 'fear', is now being openly challenged by the masses. This change, according to Gandhi, marks a pivotal moment for Indian democracy as citizens resist what he described as the BJP's overreach.

The Congress leader, currently on a four-day visit to the United States, is also set to meet lawmakers and senior officials in Washington, D.C. His visit includes stops at key institutions, and interactions with youth and members of the Indian diaspora.

Opposition to RSS Ideology

During his speech, Gandhi also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that their vision of India stands in stark contrast to the pluralistic idea of the country. He reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to inclusivity, stressing that India is a "multiplicity of ideas" and that every individual, regardless of caste, religion, or background, should have the space to dream and contribute to the nation.

"This is the fight," Gandhi said, referring to the ideological battle between the Congress and the RSS. "When millions in India clearly understood that the prime minister of India is attacking the Constitution, they decided to fight back."

Gandhi’s Vision for Indian Politics

Gandhi also offered his reflections on the broader political climate in India, expressing concern over the lack of love, respect, and humility in political discourse. "I believe my role is to inject the values of love, respect, and humility into Indian politics," he said. He emphasized the importance of listening and understanding the deeper dynamics of the issues at hand, rather than simply raising every single concern.

At an address at the University of Texas, Gandhi reiterated the importance of listening in both political and business strategy. "A very good definition of political strategy is understanding clearly what you don’t want to do," he advised students.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey of Love in Politics

Reflecting on the success of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi credited the nationwide march with introducing the idea of love into Indian political discourse. He described it as a transformative experience that reshaped his approach to politics. "The most powerful thing that happened organically was that we introduced, for the first time in India, the idea of love in politics," he said.

The Yatra, which spanned 75 districts and 76 Lok Sabha constituencies over 145 days, marked its second anniversary recently. Gandhi highlighted how the slogan "Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan khol rahe hain" ("opening a shop of love in the market of hate") emerged from his interactions with the public during the march.